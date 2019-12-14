{{featured_button_text}}

BLACK HAWK | Larry D. Van Driessen, 79, died Dec. 12, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hermosa. Burial will follow at the Lake Campbell Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

