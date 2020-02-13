Vance, Donald 'Dean'
Vance, Donald 'Dean'

SPEARFISH | Donald "Dean" Vance, 93, died Feb. 9, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

