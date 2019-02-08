Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | David Eric VanHorn, 58, died Feb. 5, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11, at Country Church of Black Hills Fellowship, 3394 Marvel Mountain Road. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
VanHorn, David E.
