{{featured_button_text}}
Albert Vargo

WICHITA, Kan. | Albert James Vargo, 83, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born March 31, 1936, in Idamay, West Virginia.

Following studies at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, he had a career in broadcast radio — WAVY in Norfolk, VA, and WJBR in Wilmington, DE. Upon his induction into the U.S. Army in 1961, he served six months at the Defense Language Institute and two years in Military Intelligence in Germany. After his discharge in 1963 he continued his education at the University of Munich, Wayne State University (Detroit) and the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor).

In 1970, he joined the faculty of Wichita State University, where he taught German and linguistics until 1976. During 1976-1977, he and his family lived in Cologne, Germany, where Albert was a visiting instructor at the Neusprachliches Gymnasium Nippes. Returning to Wichita State in 1977, he established the Intensive English Language Center and later was instrumental in the establishment of the Office of International Admissions. He served as WSU’s first Director of International Admissions, a position from which he retired in 1997.

He loved to travel the world with his wife, Geraldine, and he enjoyed good music and good books.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Veronica Vargo; and sisters, Margaret Vargo Jozik and Irene Vargo Otto. He is survived by Geraldine, his loving wife of 57 years; his children, Mark Vargo (wife Barbara and sons Alex, Barry and John) of Rapid City, Susan Howe (husband William) of Chicago, and Gregory Vargo (wife Kim Phillips-Fein and children Clara and Jonah) of New York City.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newman Center at Wichita State University.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Vargo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments