OREGON CITY, Ore. | David Lawrence Varmette, formerly of Chadron, NE, passed away at the age of 91 on Aug. 9, 2018, in Oregon City.
David was born in Washington, D.C., served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II, and graduated from Boston University in 1954. He was employed by the federal government in Japan as an intelligence analyst where he met his wife, Yasuko. Upon returning to the United States, he worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs as an economic-development officer on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation until his retirement.
David was a long-time member of Rotary International and served as president and district governor during his time with the organization.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Yasuko; his father and mother, Dewey Varmette and Louise Peck; and his siblings Robert, Charles and Joan. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Robert, Karen and Jordan; and grandchildren, Trace and Jayde.
In keeping with David’s wishes, there will be a private interment service at Vermont Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Please consider a donation to the Rotary Club of Chadron, NE.
