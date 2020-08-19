You have permission to edit this article.
Vasquez, Raul M.
Vasquez, Raul M.

RAPID CITY | Raul M. Vasquez, 90, died Aug. 18, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation, with rosary, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

