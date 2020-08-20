Vasquez, Raul 'Tony'

Tony was dedicated to supporting his siblings from Mexico City. They traveled regularly to Mexico to visit relatives and vacation. Their children would take turns accompanying them.

Tony acquired skills in upholstery, photography, videography, and the stock market. He excelled as a wood worker and created miniature furniture, rocking chairs, and nativity sets. He entered the world of Lego through his grandchildren and loved building, showing, and playing Legos with all of them.

Tony was supportive and generous as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was generous with his time and talents to help take care of family and friends. Tony was known to be a man of few words with an endearing sense of humor.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jesus Vasquez and Antonio Vasquez; sisters, Maria Vasquez Mendoza and Hortensia (Miguel) Vasquez Ortiz; and his daughter, Michelle Vasquez.

Tony is deeply loved and survived by his wife, Mary; his sons, Jess (Susan) Vasquez, James Vasquez, Jon (Chandra) Vasquez, Jared (Kelly) Vasquez; and his daughter, Jenifer (Thomas) Malott. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation with rosary will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Kirk Funeral Home. The family is respectfully requiring wearing of a mask or face covering for the visitation and celebration of life. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a private procession for the interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A reception will be held following the interment.

