Vasquez, Raul 'Tony'

RAPID CITY | Raul “Tony” Mendoza Vasquez, 90, passed away Aug. 14, 2020 in Rapid City, surrounded by his wife and children. Tony was born Nov. 23, 1929 in Chicago, IL, to Jose Vasquez and Josephina Mendoza.
Tony’s parents died while he was a child. Following their deaths, he lived with his aunt and uncle in Mexico City. He worked in his uncle’s frame shop where he waxed and finished wooden picture frames. Tony also pursued other interests such as mountain climbing and playing club soccer. Tony registered for the selective service in 1948. He served with the 6th Infantry Regiment in Berlin, Germany, beginning in 1954.
Tony and Mary Gonzales first met prior to his military service when Mary was in nursing school. They were married on Feb. 11, 1961, in Belle Fourche and began their life and family together. They had six children: Jess, Michelle (Dec. 1962 – Jan. 1963), James, Jon, Jared, and Jenifer. They were married for almost 60 years. During his life, Abuelo (grandpa) welcomed 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren into the world.
As believers of the American dream, they modeled and instilled work ethic into their children as well as a sense of patriotism, while continuing to pass down Mexican culture and cuisine. In May 1976, he was proud to earn his GED through a night school program. Tony worked in the construction field for several years before working the final 15 years of his career as a custodian for Rapid City Area Schools until he retired in 1994.
Tony was dedicated to supporting his siblings from Mexico City. They traveled regularly to Mexico to visit relatives and vacation. Their children would take turns accompanying them.
Tony acquired skills in upholstery, photography, videography, and the stock market. He excelled as a wood worker and created miniature furniture, rocking chairs, and nativity sets. He entered the world of Lego through his grandchildren and loved building, showing, and playing Legos with all of them.
Tony was supportive and generous as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was generous with his time and talents to help take care of family and friends. Tony was known to be a man of few words with an endearing sense of humor.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jesus Vasquez and Antonio Vasquez; sisters, Maria Vasquez Mendoza and Hortensia (Miguel) Vasquez Ortiz; and his daughter, Michelle Vasquez.
Tony is deeply loved and survived by his wife, Mary; his sons, Jess (Susan) Vasquez, James Vasquez, Jon (Chandra) Vasquez, Jared (Kelly) Vasquez; and his daughter, Jenifer (Thomas) Malott. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation with rosary will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Kirk Funeral Home. The family is respectfully requiring wearing of a mask or face covering for the visitation and celebration of life. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a private procession for the interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A reception will be held following the interment.
