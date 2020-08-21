Vasquez, Raul 'Tony'

RAPID CITY | Raul “Tony” Mendoza Vasquez, 90, passed away August 14, 2020 in Rapid City, SD surrounded by his wife and children. Tony was born in Chicago, IL on November 23, 1929 to Jose Vasquez and Josephina Mendoza.
His parents died while he was a child, he then lived with relatives in Mexico City. He worked in his uncle’s frame shop where he waxed and finished wooden frames. Tony enjoyed mountain climbing and playing club soccer. Tony registered for the selective service in 1948. He served with the 6th Infantry Regiment in Berlin, Germany, beginning in 1954.
Tony met Mary Gonzales prior to his military service when Mary was in nursing school. They were married on February 11, 1961, in Belle Fourche, SD. They had six children, Jess, Michelle (1962 – 1963), James, Jon, Jared, and Jenifer. They were married for 60 years. Abuelo (grandpa) had 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In 1976, he earned his GED through a night school program. Tony worked in the construction field before working the final 15 years of his career as a custodian for Rapid City Area Schools; he retired in 1994.
Tony acquired skills in upholstery, photography, videography, and the stock market. He excelled as a wood worker and created miniature furniture, rocking chairs, and nativity sets.
Tony was supportive and generous as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Tony was known to be a man of few words with an endearing sense of humor.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jesus Vasquez and Antonio Vasquez, and sisters, Maria Mendoza, and Hortensia (Miguel) Ortiz, and his daughter, Michelle Vasquez.
Tony is deeply loved and survived by his wife, Mary, sons, Jess (Susan) Vasquez, James Vasquez, Jon (Chandra) Vasquez, Jared (Kelly) Vasquez, and daughter Jenifer (Thomas) Malott. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation with rosary will be held on Monday, August 24 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City from 5–7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be Tuesday, August 25 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City at 10 a.m. The family is respectfully requiring wearing of a face covering for the visitation and celebration of life. There will be a private procession for the interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery. A reception will be held following the interment.
