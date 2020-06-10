Vaughn, Richard L.
Vaughn, Richard L.

RAPID CITY | Richard L. Vaughn, 73, died on June 6, 2020, at home.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served four tours of duty in Vietnam.

Rick is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara Martley-Vaughn; three sons: Eric (Tina), their sons, Chris and Corben; Raymond (Mariatu), their daughter, Avalon and son, Eric; and Lance (Susan); as well as two stepdaughters: Samantha Crooks, her daughters, Lily and Rowan; and Sarah Zakhari and Steven McGuire, and their daughter, Caroline Zakhari.

There will be no services at his request, and his cremains will be interred at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

