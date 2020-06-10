Vaughn, Richard L.

RAPID CITY | Richard L. Vaughn, 73, died on June 6, 2020, at home.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he served four tours of duty in Vietnam.
Rick is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara Martley-Vaughn; three sons: Eric (Tina), their sons, Chris and Corben; Raymond (Mariatu), their daughter, Avalon and son, Eric; and Lance (Susan); as well as two stepdaughters: Samantha Crooks, her daughters, Lily and Rowan; and Sarah Zakhari and Steven McGuire, and their daughter, Caroline Zakhari.
There will be no services at his request, and his cremains will be interred at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.