Vermillion, Van

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. | Van Vermillion passed away on July 11, 2020 at the Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage.

Van was born on Dec. 18, 1947 to Frank Vermillion Sr. and Marion Defender in Fort Yates, ND. Van was raised in the Catholic Church. He attended Provo High School and graduated from Edgemont High School in South Dakota in 1968.

He entered the U.S. Army in 1969 and served 18 months in the Vietnam War with the 11th Calvary F Troop Mechanized, where he received a purple heart medal along with other medals. Van married the love of his life, Monna Susan Mack, in 1973. Van and Sue shared their lives together until she passed in 2015. After his honorable discharge, Van worked as a machinist and truck driver until his retirement.

Van is survived by his daughters, April J. Aloe (CA) and Sally Ann Ball (WA); his brothers, Frank E. Vermillion (AK) and Albert Defender of (SD); and his sisters, Claudia Valandra (AZ), Leslie Vermillion (ND), and Tracey Vermillion (SD). He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, Mike Vermillion.

A funeral and burial service will be held later in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of Van Vermillion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.