CUSTER | Jack LeeRoy Virtue died Nov. 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marines.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Nov. 6, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer. 

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, at Custer Lutheran Fellowship, with burial following.

