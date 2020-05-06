Waggener, Robert L.

CHADRON | Bob Waggener passed from this earth on April 30, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, at the age of 92.
Robert Leonard Waggener was born the 13th of 14 children on Nov. 8, 1927 in Council Bluffs, IA, to Alonzo Irvin and Elizabeth Tena (Van Dyke) Waggener. The family moved to Chadron, where Bob attended Chadron City Schools. He served in the U.S. Army during the time of the Korean conflict enlisting in April 1946.
Robert married Helen Ilene Baird, his wife of almost 66 years, on May 29, 1954 in Broadwater, NE. To this union were born three boys: Harry Eugene, Randy Ray and Paul Lavern. Bob was a great provider for his family and a dedicated track welder for the Chicago & Northwestern Railway, retiring after 44 years of service on Oct. 31, 1989. He was a skilled workman building his family a home and many outbuildings on their acreage near Chadron. He enjoyed gardening and mechanics and was always helping others with their projects.
He was a life-time member of VFW Lodge 1375 and American Legion Post 12. He was also active in the First Congregational Church UCC and as a past RSVP volunteer.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul; four brothers; and seven sisters.
Robert is survived by his wife, Helen; brothers, Floyd of Chadron and Kenneth of Alameda, CA; sons, Harry of Chadron and Randy (Rene) of Alliance; grandchildren, Rayna (Dan) Woodward of Rapid City, SD, and Ryan Waggener of Aurora, CO; and great-grandson, Samuel Isaac Woodward.
Services were held May 5, at Chamberlain Chapel. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery. A community memorial service is planned at a future date.
Memorials are suggested for the American Legion Post 12 or the First Congregational Church Fur Trade Days Ice Cream Social (for missions).
