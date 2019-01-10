Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS | Sheldon Mathew Walgren, 70, died Jan. 4, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Walgren, Sheldon M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments