You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallenstein, Allan
0 entries

Wallenstein, Allan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Allan Wallenstein, 72, died Aug. 13, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont, with Visitation one hour prior.

Burial with military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Allan Wallenstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News