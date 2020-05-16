Walter, Jason Lee

LONG BEACH, Wash. | Boatswains Mate Second Class Jason Lee Walter, USCG, age 24, passed away May 3, 2020 in Long Beach, WA.
Jason was born July 3, 1995 to Jon Walter and Heather (Kirkhart) Trowbridge in Fridley, MN. He grew up in Rapid City, SD where he graduated from Stevens High School in 2013, then pursued his childhood dream of following in his Aunt Angieʼs footsteps by joining the U.S. Coast Guard; having also been influenced by both his grandfathers, great grandfather and Uncle Greg.
Jason was the absolute epitome of compassion, thoughtfulness and kindness; a man who would not stand to see someone excluded or struggling. A hilarious funloving, jokester, zinging one-liners, pranks and shenanigans. He believed life was meant to be lived surrounded by family and friends; loving, laughing and creating unforgettable experiences and making the most of every day. He started officially working at the age of 14 and was undeniably the most dedicated, hardest-working, first-to-volunteer employee on every job. It was this work ethic which made him stand out as an exemplary member and natural leader in his military career, and gave him the fulfillment of his dreams of being on the water while serving his country. Jason fell in love with the Pacific Northwest after first being stationed at STA Umpqua River in Winchester Bay, OR, then completed a tour on the CGC Alder in Duluth MN, and finally being able to come back to the PNW to STA Cape Disappointment in IIwaco, WA.
A Green Bay Packers fan to the core, and a natural outdoorsman, he could be found hunting with his father and brother, fishing, motorcycle or dirt bike riding, jeep 4-wheeling, camping or anything in nature. Jason also grew up with a ‘2nd familyʼ on the field or ice, having played baseball, hockey, football and/or wrestling from the time he was five years old.
There is no denying we lost a pure and beautiful Soul, family member, friend and shipmate, far too soon!
Jason dearly loved those who preceded him in death: aunts Wendy Kirkhart and Michelle Colbath; grandfathers Terry Kirkhart, James Walter, Jack Trowbridge; and cousin Matthew Kirkhart.
He will be forever loved and remembered by those he left behind; father and stepmother Jon and Angie Walter; mother Heather (Kirkhart) Trowbridge; stepfather Scott Trowbridge; siblings Jon Walter, Taylor Neu, Haley Walter, Hayden Walter; grandparents Sally (Al) Kelts, Curt and Faye Chambliss, Judy Jandes, Ranae Schrier; Mike and Terri LaPointe, Ev Trowbridge; aunt Angie Kirkhart, Kristi (Chris) Murphy; uncles Greg (Nikki) Kirkhart, Kevin (Agnes) Kirkhart, Bryce (Heather) Chambliss; cousins Mason & Connor Colbath, Joshua, Ryan & Jake and Aiden & Audrey Kirkhart, Mandie & Cassie Chambliss, Hunter, Lauren & Ryan Murphy.
A Celebration of Life service in Rapid City, SD with a military honor ceremony at Fort Meade national cemetery, and then a final burial a sea ceremony at Cape Disappointment, WA will be postponed to a later date, pending COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jason's honor to the Coast Guard Foundation Coastguardfoundation.org and/or Mission 22 (veteran suicide awareness and support) Mission22.com.
