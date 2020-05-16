Walter, Jason Lee

Jason was born July 3, 1995 to Jon Walter and Heather (Kirkhart) Trowbridge in Fridley, MN. He grew up in Rapid City, SD where he graduated from Stevens High School in 2013, then pursued his childhood dream of following in his Aunt Angieʼs footsteps by joining the U.S. Coast Guard; having also been influenced by both his grandfathers, great grandfather and Uncle Greg.

Jason was the absolute epitome of compassion, thoughtfulness and kindness; a man who would not stand to see someone excluded or struggling. A hilarious funloving, jokester, zinging one-liners, pranks and shenanigans. He believed life was meant to be lived surrounded by family and friends; loving, laughing and creating unforgettable experiences and making the most of every day. He started officially working at the age of 14 and was undeniably the most dedicated, hardest-working, first-to-volunteer employee on every job. It was this work ethic which made him stand out as an exemplary member and natural leader in his military career, and gave him the fulfillment of his dreams of being on the water while serving his country. Jason fell in love with the Pacific Northwest after first being stationed at STA Umpqua River in Winchester Bay, OR, then completed a tour on the CGC Alder in Duluth MN, and finally being able to come back to the PNW to STA Cape Disappointment in IIwaco, WA.