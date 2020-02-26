Walter, Milton D.
RAPID CITY | Milton Daniel Walter, 90, died Feb. 23, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Bethel Church. Burial with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 28
Funeral
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:00AM
Bethel Assembly of God Church
1202 N. Maple
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 28
Burial
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
