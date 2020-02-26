Walter, Milton D.

RAPID CITY | Milton Daniel Walter, 90, died Feb. 23, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Bethel Church. Burial with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
