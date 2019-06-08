{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Eugene G. Ward, 88, died June 7, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 12, at Westminster Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

