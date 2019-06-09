RAPID CITY | Eugene G. Ward, 88, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
He was born in Wichita, KS to Richard P. and Edna O. (Hadley) Ward on March 18, 1931 and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1949.
Eugene enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in September of 1949, serving in Korea from 1950–1951 and honorably discharged in 1951.
He married Jeannine Rake on June 24, 1950.
Eugene served in the S.D. National Guard before moving with Jeannine to San Diego, CA in February of 1957. He retired from the Southern California Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union in October of 1989 returning with Jeannine to Rapid City in December of that same year.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannine, Rapid City, his daughter, Marcie Lynne Ybanez and her husband, Roger, Lincoln, NE, his grandson, Derek Glenn Asbury, Frisco, TX and a great granddaughter, Madison Gabrielle Asbury, Boulder, CO.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Friends may extend their condolences at www.osheimschmidt.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.