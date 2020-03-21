Warnick, Wilbur

BUFFALO, Wyo. | Funeral services for Wilbur Warnick, 93-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home, will be held in the Spring by his family in Leola, South Dakota. Donations in Mr. Warnick’s memory may be made to the Buffalo Senior Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams, Buffalo, WY. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.

Wilbur Kent Warnick was born on May 24, 1926 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to M. Donald and Ruth Warnick.

He grew up on their farm near Leola, South Dakota, where he went to school, graduating from Leola High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and saw action in the Pacific Theatre, participating in the Battle of Okinawa being discharged after the war in 1946.

He married Dee Jessen on Nov. 20, 1948 and they lived in Rapid City, SD. He joined the Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers Union Local 454, in Casper, WY, and worked for over 25 years at that trade. After retiring he purchased a ranch outside of Clearmont, WY, and spent 25 years doing what he loved most — operating their ranch until retiring in 2005 and moving to Buffalo. He enjoyed life especially his years operating their Clearmont ranch. He died with family at his home in Buffalo.

He is survived by one son, David Warnick of Laramie, WY; one daughter, Jan Warnick of Buffalo; one brother, Marshall Warnick of Arvada, CO; son-in-law, Tom Pionkoski of Buffalo; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Pam Pionkoski; and two brothers.

