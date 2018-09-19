RAPID CITY | Steve Pearce Warren, 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 15, 2018. Steve grew up in Meadow, TX, where he attended school and worked on the family cotton farm with his mom, dad, and two brothers. He told us more than once that the "good old days" of the depression era were not that good, but at least they had plenty to eat.
At 19, he joined the US Navy and served for six years earning the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. In late 1941, Steve was to ship out on the USS Arizona headed for Pearl Harbor but was delayed due to complications from an infected wisdom tooth. As a result, he shipped out two days later on a much smaller ship, the USS Elvida (YP 109). The Elvida was docked at the mouth of the harbor when Pearl Harbor and Hickam Field were bombed by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. Years later when Steve visited the USS Arizona Memorial, he saw the names of his many friends and shipmates listed on the memorial plaque and said he should have been with them.
Following his military service, Steve attended college on the GI Bill. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Texas Tech and a Master's Degree in Economics from Texas A&M. He married Billie Maxwell in 1944. They made their home in Lubbock, TX, where Steve was employed as a CPA in a local accounting firm for over 30 years. They had three children, Linda, Kathy, and Steve Jr.
Upon retiring, Steve spent a great deal of time traveling the world with his second wife, Pearl Warren. In 1993, they moved to Rapid City. Steve served as a volunteer for the Rapid City Sheriff's Department for many years and was an active member of the Foothills Community Baptist Church. He also enjoyed serving as a community guest speaker on the topic of Pearl Harbor. He believed it was important for all people, especially the very young, to understand what happened at Pearl Harbor and to realize that our freedom isn't free. Steve had an incredible memory and could recall specific details and events from the attack on Pearl Harbor as well as his many other wartime memories and experiences in China, the Philippines, and Hawaii.
He is survived by his three children, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a younger brother. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and one brother. He also leaves behind many dear friends across South Dakota and especially in the Rapid City area.
Although some called him a hero, he said he was no hero. He said the true heroes were the ones who didn't get to come back home to their families.
Steve was the last Pearl Harbor survivor in South Dakota and one of the last remaining survivors in the United States.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, at Foothills Community Baptist Church in Piedmont. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Online condolences may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
