Warren, Steven L.

RAPID CITY | Steven L. Warren passed away at home with family on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

He was born on July 2, 1949 in Rapid City to John and Marion L. (Gehrki) Warren.

After serving in Vietnam and the South Dakota National Guard, Steve pursued a Mechanical Engineering Degree from SDSM&T. His career began with R & S Construction, followed by Super 8 Builders in Aberdeen, and Hospitality Builders in Rapid City.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianne S. (Kuborn) Warren; brother, Scott Warren, Springfield, MO; mother-in-law, Inez Kuborn, Rapid City; niece, Brooke Hamblet, Fort Worth, TX; and nephew JR Hamblet, Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, James Kuborn; and sister-in-law, Barbara Hamblet.

Steve’s kind and loving heart, and his care for others will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family wants to express its appreciation for all the loving care that the VA, Fort Meade and Hospice Care provided. We also want to extend our appreciation for all of the personal and business connections.

Private graveside services, with military honors, will be held Tuesday, May 12.