FAULKTON | William Webb, 93, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Faulkton Senior Living.
William “Bill” “Dude” Walter Webb was born on June 14, 1926 in Eagle Butte to George and Ella (Joens) Webb.
Bill grew up on the ranch north of Eagle Butte and attended country school through the eighth grade. He served in the US Army during World War II in Japan.
On July 29, 1953, he married Frances Fischer in Spearfish and they made their home in Eagle Butte. Together they raised five children: Diane, Edward, Robert, Larry and Rick. In the early 1960s Bill and Frances moved near Faulkton and purchased the Webb Ranch. He continued to work the land and run cattle on the farm he established until the Spring of 2019 due to his health.
You have free articles remaining.
Ranching, cattle and rodeos were Bill’s passion. Bill loved history and could tell you endless stories of his childhood, remembering specific names and dates. He loved his family and friends and always enjoyed visiting with people. He was honest, hardworking, believed in telling the truth and was always good to the neighbors by lending a helping hand. He was always thankful for the good, long life that he had.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Frances “Cookie”; daughter, Diane (Gordy Bertsch) Fix of Watertown; four sons: Edward Webb of Belle Fourche, Robert Webb of Faulkton, Larry Webb of Faulkton and Rick (George Sanchez) Webb of Baja, CA, Mexico; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Jared) Steffes, Bristol, Kyle (Kaylee) Webb of Belle Fourche, Kelsey (Chase) Smith of Sturgis, and Jason (Taylor) Webb of Casper, WY; three great-grandchildren: Addison and Jackson Steffes and Cooper Smith; one brother, Melvin (Yvonne) Webb, Eagle Butte; one sister, Lucille (Elmer, Sr.) Berndt, Eagle Butte; two sisters-in-law: Lorraine Webb, Helidon, Australia and Joan Webb, Eagle Butte; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Christopher Fix and Kevin Fix; brothers, Lee Webb, Ray Webb, Jim Webb, Martin Webb, Lyle Webb, Wayne Webb and Gene Webb; sisters, Betty Linderman and Irene Berndt; brothers-in-law, George Linderman, Edgar Berndt, Elmer Berndt, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Irene Webb.
No services will be held upon Bill’s request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.