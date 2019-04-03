Try 3 months for $3

TUCSON, Ariz. | Earl “Erv” E. Wentling, 72, died March 27, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on April 4, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on April 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

