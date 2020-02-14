Wermers, Robert L.

Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, followed by a Memorial Service at 9 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A Celebration of Bob’s life will follow burial from noon to 3 p.m. at Bob and Pat’s home at 216 Yellowstone Place in Spearfish. Please come and join us in celebrating a life well lived. Bob would be happy to know that there was a party in his honor at his house.