Wermers, Robert L.

SPEARFISH | Robert Leo "Bob" Wermers was born in Ethan, SD, on Sept. 27, 1931, and sadly passed away on Feb. 11, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, followed by a Memorial Service at 9 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A Celebration of Bob’s life will follow burial from noon to 3 p.m. at Bob and Pat’s home at 216 Yellowstone Place in Spearfish. Please come and join us in celebrating a life well lived. Bob would be happy to know that there was a party in his honor at his house.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.