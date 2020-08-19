Weter, Luke A.

RAPID CITY | Adam Weter was born on March 30, 1978 to Donald and Theressa Weter. He was the middle child of three boys -- Joshua, his older brother and Nicholas, his younger brother. Both preceded him in death. Born into a military family, Luke's childhood years were spent moving from one location to another. He lived in various states here in the U.S. and overseas in England, Germany and Turkey. He himself spent six years in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. Luke was married to Olivia Mattson of Rapid City, SD for 11 years. They have a daughter named Kira Cheyenne Weter who is now 15 years old. Luke and Olivia later divorced and Luke met Shawna Beasley also from Rapid City and soon welcomed his second child, Lane Anthony Weter into the world. Lane is now 5 years old. Luke had a great interest in the outdoors, such as hiking and fishing. Among his other hobbies were cooking and karaoke. Luke was a loved and cherished son, husband, father and friend that will never be forgotten.
Luke continues to share his love even in death by giving the greatest gift of all -- life. He was able to fulfill the life wishes of four other families through organ donations. He is survived by his father Donald Weter, his mother Theressa Weter, daughter Kira Weter and son Lane Weter, as well as, Olivia Weter and Shawna Beasley.
Luke's wish was to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 at Kirk's Funeral Home located at 1051 E. Minnesota Street, Rapid City, SD. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family-only service will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Open visitation with up to 50 individuals at any one time will be available from 4-6 p.m. with pictures and slide show presentation.
