RAPID CITY | Charles Whorton, 91, died Sept. 11, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Kirk Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

