{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Vincent Wibmer, 81, died June 15, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel 

Celebrate
the life of: Wibmer, Vincent
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments