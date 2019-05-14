MARION | Elmer G. Wieman, 100, passed away May 11, 2019, at the Tieszen Memorial Home with family by his side.
Elmer was born Aug. 2, 1918, in Monroe to Hilbert and Minnie (Ackerman) Wieman. He received his grade school education at Spring Valley No. 5 School District No. 5, and graduated from Monroe High School in 1936. He then enrolled in the Freeman Junior College, where he received his teacher’s certificate. He taught school for three years at Spring Valley District No. 5. In 1942 he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps. In August 1943 he became a member of the U.S. Army Air Force 84th Depot Repair Squadron. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
On Feb. 22, 1946, he was united in marriage to Evelyn L. Wieman. To this union two children we born: Trudy in 1947 and Curtis in 1949. They farmed together for the next 15 years. Elmer farmed and worked at Sioux Steel in Sioux Falls until 1960, when they decided to have a farm auction and move to Monroe, where they lived for 49 years. Dad managed the Terminal Grain Elevator for 21 years. Upon retirement he worked part-time for TM Rural Water for three years and then he began his career of helping farmers doing field work.
Elmer and Evelyn moved to an apartment in Marion in December 2011. In 2013 they then decided to move into the assisted living at the Tieszen Memorial Home and upon Evelyn’s passing he moved into the Tieszen Memorial Home in 2016, where he lived out his life.
Elmer was an active member of the First Reformed Church of Monroe, where he served on the Consistory for several years, was the Sunday School Superintendent taught Sunday school, sang in the quartet and choir. He was a member of the Monroe Coyotes softball team.
You have free articles remaining.
Elmer was a kind and loving man, especially when it came to his children and grandchildren. He even got to attend a few activities of his great-grandchildren.
Elmer is survived by his daughter, Trudy Konda, Marion; his son, Curtis Wieman, Yankton; grandchildren, Nikki (Tracy) Hardin, Harrisburg, Chris (Marlee) Wieman, Box Elder, Shelly (Mike) Wieman, Marion, Angela (Erik) Bjordahl, Gillette, WY, Troy Konda, Black Hawk, and Brooke (Chris) Wipf, Harrisburg; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; his parents; his brothers, Francis and Hilbertus & wife Goldie; son-in-law, Bill (William) Konda; and nephew, Norman Wieman.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT today at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel in Marion, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. A viewing will also be held from 3-4 p.m. at the Tieszen Memorial Chapel.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at the First Church of Monroe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.