COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho | Lawrence D. "Larry" Wier, Lt. Colonel (Ret), 81, passed away Feb. 25, 2019, in Coeur d’Alene. Larry was born Oct. 5, 1937, to Henry and Lena Wier in Belle Fourche, SD.
Larry graduated from high school in 1955. His college degrees were from BHTC in Spearfish, SD, where in 1961, the student body chose Larry as “The Yearbook Personality Mr. Eociha”, and he also earned a Masters degree from the University of Idaho.
Larry’s first teaching experience was in Newell, SD. The remainder of his years were teaching in Kellogg, ID, eventually retiring there as the principal.
Larry married Mary Jensen and had four children. He married Marna (Velzy) Diekmann in 1980, and added her three children to the family. He is also the grandfather of 13.
Larry’s second career was in the U.S. Army Reserve retiring as a LTC. His love for his country was evident in everything he said and did. A lover of the simple pleasures in life, his fondest memories were always with family and friends, camping, boating, and reading.
Winters found Larry and Marna in Yuma, AZ. enjoying the sun and going to the desert in his Jeep.
Survivors are Marna, his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, sister, Marcy Whyte, Hill City, James Velzy, Yankton, and many others. He was preceded in death by Lena and Henry Wier from Belle Fourche, Everett and Ella Velzy from Spearfish, Rita Velzy from Yankton, Randy, Keith, and Stan Whyte from Hill City.
A memorial service was held in Coeur d’ Alene, ID.
A memorial/scholarship fund in his honor is set up at Kellogg HS for a senior who pursues an education in the science field. Kellogg School District, 800 Bunker Ave., Kellogg, ID 83837.
Please sign Larry’s online memorial book at englishfuneralchapel.com.
