RAPID CITY | Calvin Wiest, 91, died June 14, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army and Air Force.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on June 23, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 24, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

