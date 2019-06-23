RAPID CITY | Calvin Wiest, 91, passed away June 14, 2019, in Hot Springs.
Calvin was born August 14, 1927, to Henry and Eva (Hochhalter) Wiest in Zeeland, ND. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946, re-enlisting into the U.S. Air Force in 1948. In 1952, Calvin married Agatha Darlene Brooks. He retired from Ellsworth AFB in 1968. He had a second career with the U.S. Postal Service until 1989.
Survivors include four sons, Calvin Dean (Beverly) Wiest of Box Elder, Dudley (Diane) Wiest of Orange, CA, Robert (Kathy) Wiest of Norfolk, NE, and Tracy Wiest of Rapid City; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Darlene.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 24, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to Minneluzahan Senior Center.
