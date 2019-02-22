Try 1 month for 99¢

MARTIN | Robert “Swede” Duane Wilcox, 63, died Feb. 19, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with Rosary services at 7 p.m. today at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, at the church. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Martin Community Cemetery.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Celebrate
the life of: Wilcox, Robert 'Swede'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments