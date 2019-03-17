RAPID CITY | On March 11, 2019, Dale Ardene Wileman abandoned this earthly body of sickness and realized his lifelong promised hope of being present with the Lord. Family and friends will celebrate his life with visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Kirk Funeral Home, and funeral services at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City. Pastors Wes and Gary Wileman and Craig Moore will lead the time of reflection on a life well lived. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
There are many facets to Dale’s life that have formed cherished memories. He will be remembered as:
A homesteader…born March 31, 1936 on his parents homestead in Douglas, Wyoming, giving birth to his love of ranch life.
A ranch kid…his family moved to a ranch on the White River in Murdo in 1936.
A soldier…serving his country as an airplane mechanic in the Army Air Corps stationed in Germany.
A husband…Dale married his love, Marilyn Wold, on April 4, 1959. Sharing a March 31 birth date, they spent many happy years of birthdays together. Sadly, they just missed celebrating a 60th Anniversary.
A father…to his sons Wes (Brenda) and Gary (Joni).
A dairy farmer…owning a Dalton, Minnesota, dairy farm from 1960-1968.
A business man…purchasing Bradsky Mobile Home Park in Rapid City in 1968. The park was destroyed in the 1972 Rapid City flood. With the help of an SBA loan, Dale designed and built a new park, Brookdale Mobile Home Estates, on East Hwy 44. Opting for semi-retirement, he sold the business in 1998.
A rancher…realizing his dream of owning his own ranch in Rapid Valley in 1977.
A hobbyist…restoring antique tractors and puttering on his ranch.
A grandfather…to kids who were his pride and joy, Ben (Jen), Sara (Frank), Beth, Tim (Alyssa), Kristin, and Nathan.
A great-grandfather…to his precious ones, Caitlin, Brianna, Brody, Olivia, James, Kaleb, Faith and Joshua.
A traveler…taking missions trips to Costa Rica, Belgium, Spain, Peru and Israel. He and Marilyn also enjoyed many winters exploring the warmer climates of our southern states.
A motorcycle lover…he was a Goldwing bike and trike enthusiast.
A sportsman…hunting, fishing, and going to rodeos were favorites.
A golfer and in their recent, more relaxed years a mall walker…with his good friends, Ken and Joe.
And most importantly, a born-again Christian…Dale (as well as his parents and all brothers and sisters) were introduced to a relationship with their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ during their time on the Murdo ranch as young men and women.
Dale has now been joyfully reunited in heaven with his parents, Harry and Mabel; his brothers, Don and his wife Darlene and Boyd and his wife Ruth; and his sister, Bonnie and her husband Mel.
Dale had a tremendous heart for missions so in lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Assemblies of God World Missions Dept. Because we are so grateful for the work and assistance of Regional Home Health and Hospice, they will also be receiving a memorial gift.
His wife, sons and their wives, grandchildren and their families, as well as his brothers Russel (Pat), Daryl (Judy), his sister Wynona (Jim) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends will miss him, his sense of humor, his “supervisor” skills and his crooked smile!
