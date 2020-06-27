Williams, Hershel E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LA SALLE, Ill. | Hershel Elvin Williams, of La Salle, joined the staff of the Supreme Commander on June 13, 2020 at Grace Pointe Senior Care Community in Greeley, CO. Hershel was born April 17, 1930, in Hayward, South Dakota, to Virgil and Nellie (Crane) Williams.

Hershel was raised in the Black Hills of South Dakota and married Margaret Cobb on April 24, 1952 in Greeley, CO. Hershel and Margaret had three children and raised their family on various military installations, moving to La Salle after his retirement.

Prior to his joining the U.S. Navy, he worked in the feldspar mines around Keystone, SD. He proudly served 20 years in the Navy, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Hershel enjoyed his time on the USS Midway as he came from a military family. He then went on to work for the University of Northern Colorado as a Food Service Coordinator, dedicating another 20 years.

Hershel was a lifetime member of the Evans VFW, Post 6624; he held various offices in post, district and state. He was a life member of the Korean War Veterans Association and a member of the Fleet Reserve Association. He was also a member of the Wyoming-Colorado Restaurant Association.

Hershel enjoyed hunting and spending time in his garage. He loved maintaining his home, lawn and garden as well. He loved his family and many family pets.