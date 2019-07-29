{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Kenneth Floyd Williams, 91, died July 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Burial will be on Aug. 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

