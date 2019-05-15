{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE | Sylvan K. Williams, 95, died May 13, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 20, at the United Church in Philip. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Triangle Ranch Family Cemetery near Philip.

