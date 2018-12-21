Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Freddie Allen Wilson, 74, died Dec. 18, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

