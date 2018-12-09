RAPID CITY | Don I. Wilson Jr., 84, died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
He was born Sept. 24, 1934, in Omaha, NE, to Ruby (Sandstead) and Don Wilson. He lived in various towns in Nebraska until 1941, when they moved to Rapid City. Don graduated from Rapid City High School in 1952 and attended the University of Colorado where he obtained a degree in business. While there, he worked as a comptroller for a hotel to help with college expenses.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from August 1954 to July 1956. Following his honorable discharge, he worked as an accountant for a mining business in Peru from 1956 to 1958. He returned to school at Northwestern University in Chicago and obtained his MBA in finance in 1961.
He moved to Los Angeles and started his career in the banking business. After several years he moved to the Bay Area and worked for a Xerox subsidiary until his retirement in in 1993.
Following his retirement, he returned to the Black Hills to be near his family. He decided to move to the newly started Hart Ranch area which he loved. While living in that area he helped with management of the local road district. He was an accomplished card player and became a Life Master in bridge at a young age. Don enjoyed the frequent family dinners on Sundays or for birthdays after which he could often be coaxed into a card game (usually pitch with a small wager). Don enjoyed following the stock market, especially his investments, and would occasionally give advice to others that was unsolicited. He was very well read and loved history, especially WWII and Winston Churchill. He so enjoyed gathering with his classmates from Rapid City High School and their reunions.
Don particularly loved traveling, both in the neighborhood and abroad. He was an avid rail fan and made numerous train trips around this country and abroad, including several with our parents. He would often take off on a road trip to an undisclosed destination returning with stories about his travels and of course the cost of the hotels and everything else. Within only the last few years, his peregrinations took him on a train ride to Mount Denali in Alaska, and then to the lake country in Patagonia, a thousand miles south of Buenos Aires. One of his favorite adventures was a trip to England on one of the first sailings of the Queen Mary II.
Locally, Don reveled in watching and talking college football and an occasional family wager. And as many know he prided himself on his frugality!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ruby Wilson.
He is survived by two brothers, Mark (Loretta), Spokane, WA, and Roger (Diane), Rapid City; nieces, Elizabeth Kieffer (Joe) and Katherine Kieffer (Chris); grand nieces, Olivia and Liza; and grand nephews Wilson, Benson, Lars, Sullivan, Finn, and Oxel.
A memorial Eucharist will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. A time with family will be held at the church one hour prior to service time. Inurnment of his ashes, with military honors, will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Episcopal Church or Hospice of the Black Hills.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.