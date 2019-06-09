HARLINGEN, TX | Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Richard Keith Wilson, 88, died peacefully in his sleep on June 1, 2019, in Harlingen. He was born July 4, 1930, in Rapid City, SD.
He spent his first 18 years on the ranch owned by his parents, Elmer and Ruth. Keith attended South Dakota State University, where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. On June 22, 1952, he and Darlene June Klosterman of New Underwood, SD, were married.
Keith served in the Air Force as a meteorologist from 1952 to 1972. He was assigned to numerous outposts including Colorado Springs; Seattle (where he earned a Master's degree); Thule, Greenland; Riverside, CA; Tokyo, Japan; and Omaha, NE. From 1972 to 1992 he was a computer whiz for UNISYS in Omaha. Keith quickly became a Nebraskan, rooting for the Cornhuskers until his death. He and Darlene became part of a square dance group, the Mix-Masters. In 1992, Keith retired from UNISYS and he and Darlene hit the road in their RV. By 1996 they were fulltime RV travelers, eventually making Harlingen their home.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Marion; his son, Jeffery; and daughter, Dawn. He is survived by Darlene, his son, Rick; daughters-in-law, Linda and Therese; four grandchildren, Jason, Randy, Jacob, Megan; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Caroline Wilsey.
The family thanks the Greater Valley Hospice Alliance, the Cano Home and the many people who cared for Keith during his last four years.
Keith will be buried, with military honors, at Fort Meade National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, in the late summer of 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church, 2120 Ed Carey Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, Harlingen, TX.
