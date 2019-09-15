{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Wayne W. Winchell, 90, died Aug. 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Celebration of Life memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Events

Sep 17
Memorial Service
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
10:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 17
Burial
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
1:30PM-2:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
