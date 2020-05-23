Winkelman, Kenneth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | Kenneth Winkelman, long-time resident of Deadwood and Spearfish, a man with a heart of solid Black Hills gold, entered into Eternal Rest on May 16, 2020 at age 87. He passed away at a Fairborn, Ohio, long-term care facility after a lengthy struggle with COPD and a recent battle with pneumonia. An Air Force veteran, he will be interred at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis on May 26.

Born in 1932 in Verona, WI, Ken moved to California after his Air Force service to help out a sister and her young family. He later moved to Deadwood in 1968. He was seeking a healthier place to raise his children, and also a place, unlike California, where a fella could fire his pistol off his back porch whenever he chose to.

Ken was much beloved by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for his patience and calming personality. His many friends appreciated his kind soul and willingness to help others. He left a mark on many lives and will be sadly missed.

His family remembers him as a patient, caring and understanding person who was a lifelong source of strength. He instilled a love of the outdoors and outdoor activities. This extended to nephews who were drawn to him from outside South Dakota to hunt deer, antelope and prairie dogs, or to just enjoy a long drive through the Badlands or the Black Hills.