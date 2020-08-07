You have permission to edit this article.
Winkler, Russell
Winkler, Russell

RAPID CITY | Russell M. Winkler, 72, died Aug. 5, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, at Kirk Funeral Home. Live-streaming is available on our website. Private family inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery.

