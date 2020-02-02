Wipf, David D.

RAPID CITY | David D. Wipf, 73, died Jan. 30, 2020.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Burial, with military honors, will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
