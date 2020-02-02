Wipf, David D.
Wipf, David D.

RAPID CITY | David D. Wipf, 73, died Jan. 30, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Burial, with military honors, will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Feb 5
Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 5
Inurnment
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
12:00AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
