Withee, Don

RAPID CITY | Don Withee’s long and happy life ended on Feb. 18, 2020 at Hospice House in Rapid City.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1925 in Miller to Louis and Nellie Withee. He grew up in a fun-loving household in Rapid Valley along with eight siblings. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He also served in the Army National Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was a rural mail carrier for over 35 years serving the Johnson Siding and Black Hawk areas of the Black Hills. When he retired from the post office, he delivered flowers for Flowers by LeRoy and meals for Meals on Wheels.

In 1947 he married the love of his life, Betty Barton. They enjoyed more than 72 wonderful years together and raised two children, Judy Withee (Steve Sweaney) of Santa Rosa, CA, and David Withee (Roxi) of Rapid City.

His great love of the outdoors led to memorable family times hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. With his keen wit and a sparkle in his eye he kept everyone laughing with his jokes, teasing, great stories, and spirited card and game playing. Don had a beautiful tenor voice and spent decades singing in the church choir, in barbershop quartets, soloing at countless weddings and funerals, and as a member of the Canyon Lake Senior Center Chorus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}