Withee, Donald E.

RAPID CITY | Donald E. Withee, 94, died Feb. 18, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church.

