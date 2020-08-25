 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woitte, Shorty
0 entries

Woitte, Shorty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MIDLAND | Shorty Woitte, 94, died April 8, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Midland School Gym. Private family burial will be at the Midland Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

To plant a tree in memory of Shorty Woitte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News