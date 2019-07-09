RAPID CITY | Dennis Wolfe, 69, passed away on July 2, 2019. Dennis was born on Dec. 7, 1949, to Gail and Lucille Wolfe in North Ridgeville, OH.
He graduated high school in 1968 and lettered in all the sports, every single one of them! Dennis worked in a mom and pop store for 10 cents an hour — back then that was a lot of money. While Denny was working at General Motors, he got a draft notice for the Army to Vietnam, but he enlisted in the Air Force instead on May 22, 1969. While he was home on leave, he met Patti Foulkes and it was love at first sight. They married after only two dates on June 19, 1971, and just celebrated 48 years of marriage. On Jan. 23, 1974 they welcomed their son, Toby Edward Wolfe. In April 1972, Denny went remote to Shemya, Alaska for 13 months. After that he asked to be stationed in any northern base, and we got Texas, northern Texas. We were later stationed in Okinawa, Japan for four years and loved every minute of it. After retiring from the Air Force, Denny went to work for Simpsons Printing and retired from there in 2018. He loved his job there and was a dedicated employee.
Denny loved sports (softball, bowling, racquetball, basketball) you name it and he played it and was very good at all of them. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He was so proud that he had a son Toby who was always excited to spend time with him.
Granddaughter Savannah learned to read from Dennis. Savannah would put make-up on him, lipstick and eye shadow, bows and earring. What a sight!
You have free articles remaining.
Dennis loved Jesus and trusted him even when he took his last breath. Thank you, Father God, for giving me the best man I could ever ask for. Praise God.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Patti; son, Toby; grandson, Dillon Brazzie; granddaughter, Savannah (whom he taught to read); and great-grandson, Bentley.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at First Wesleyan Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.