RAPID CITY | Murray Woulfe, 74, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 1, 1944, in Minneapolis to Murray and Ruth (Brown) Woulfe.
Murray was (in his owns words): 100% an Irishman, a single child whose mother passed away when he was eight years old, raised by a great father, Catholic by baptism and educated by the Christian Brothers, influenced by his time spent in the Marines, a decent checkers player, married to the love of his life for 47 years, a traveler of North America, and lucky enough to have retired to South Dakota.
Murray grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from De La Salle High School. He then attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, starting in 1962 and graduating in 1973. Murray also enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during this period.
Murray married Belva J. Knodel in Armour on August 9, 1969. They lived in Aberdeen for 22 years, then spent in time Los Angeles, CA, Lake George, MN, and Barstow, CA, before retiring to Rapid City in 2013.
Murray had a long career that spanned multiple aspects of the real estate business including development, brokerage management, and various executive roles within real estate companies. Murray started his real estate career in Aberdeen and was involved with the development of the first Super 8 Motels in the region and culminated his career as the Chief Operating Officer of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, one of the largest real estate brokerages in California. In the years between his time in Aberdeen and California, Murray was also the proprietor of Melahn Resort, a 11-cabin fishing resort in Northern Minnesota that he ran with his family.
Murray is survived by his sons, Jason (Stephanie) Woulfe of Elizabeth City, NC, and Darren (Leslie Liang) Woulfe of San Mateo, CA; and a granddaughter, Rory Woulfe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Belva.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Memorials are preferred for the Hosanna Restoration Church in Highmore.
Friends may sign his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
