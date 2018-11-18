SAN ANTONIO, Fla. | It is with great sadness that the family of Mike A. Wrage announce his passing on the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2018, at his ranch in San Antonio. Mike is survived by his wife Kathy, of Tampa, FL; his sons, Tyler (Elizabeth) of San Antonio, FL, and Jared (Betty) of Tampa, FL; and his beloved yellow lab, Deuce.
Surviving family includes Kathy’s parents, Albert and Mary Lou Weitzel; brothers, Jerry (Margaret) Wrage, Francis (Jean) Wrage; brothers-in-law John (Sanda) Weitzel, Don (Kelli) Weitzel; sisters-in-law Linda Thoms, Nancy (Doug) Brandt, Susan Ogard and JoAnn (Jon) Hunter); and nieces and nephews, Susan (Tim) Weismann, Rob (Valerie) Wrage, Ann (Bill) Davis, Laurie (Ken Priesner) Wrage, Betsy (Doug) Reid, Shawn (Rebecca) Wrage, Randy (Kristy) Wrage, Marty (Louise) Wrage, Jim Bob (Maria) Wrage, Riley Wrage, Ryon Wrage, Paul (Lynn) Weitzel, Michele (Jeff) Housh, Craig Weitzel, Tami (Kevin) Reilly, Amy (Matt) Oliver, Nichole (Brett) Bentley, Jon (Teresa) Bentley, Holly (Jason) Rogers, Troy (Renae) Brandt, Jason (Dezarae) Brandt, Melissa (Patrick) Slavin, Sarah (Chris) Wilson, Lisa (Clint) Taylor and Shelby Weitzel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ansel and Lillian Wrage of Valentine, NE; brother, John Wrage of Cozad, NE; nephews, Scott Wrage and Darren Boe.
A true western romantic, Mike was born into a ranch family on Sept. 27, 1958, in Valentine, the heart of the Nebraska Sandhills, to parents Lillian and Ansel Wrage. He graduated from Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO, in 1977 and from Chadron State College, Chadron, NE, with a Business Marketing degree in 1981.
On a lucky Friday the 13th, Mike met the love of his life, Kathy Weitzel, and they married Nov. 28, 1981. The couple were blessed with two sons, Tyler Ansel and Jared Michael. For over 35 years, Mike was a leader in the employee benefits industry building operations in Tennessee, New England, and Tampa, FL, where as a Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisor and founding partner of The Strategic Group, Mike continued his passion for providing financial security for business owners and their families. A recipient of the Chadron State College Distinguished Alumni Award, Mike was a member of the CSC Foundation and a supporter of Jesuit High School. An avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast, Mike coached youth football, loved watching football, played a mean round of golf, fearlessly downhill skied, and hunted with a few good dogs.
After many years hiatus from everything horse-related, Mike returned to his cowboy roots and the sport of team roping where he competed in local ropings and PRCA rodeos with his son, Tyler. In 2016, he proudly won the O4RA Champion Head-er. Mike lived larger than life, was quick with a laugh and a joke, grilled a perfect steak, loved to kick up his heels on the dance floor, reminisce to a country song, was a much-loved husband, proud father and a true “Pards” and mentor to many.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of Mike’s life was held Saturday, Nov. 10, at Jesuit High School, Tampa, FL. Father Richard Hermes S.J. officiated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Mike A. Wrage Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Strategic Group, 16029 N. Florida Ave., Lutz, FL 33549.
