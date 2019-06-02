RAPID CITY | Fred R. Wylezik, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Frederick was born on Jan. 2, 1937, to Felix and Jennie (Knipper) Wyzelik in Chicago, where he graduated high school in 1954. He enlisted in the Air Force and retired from Ellsworth Air Force Base as a Master Sergeant in 1974. Fred began employment as an electronics technician at Control Data/Sanmina and retired after 23 years in 1999.
Fred was a devoted father. He loved to fish, hunt, camp and travel with and visit family and friends. Fred enjoyed socializing with good friends, classic cars and was a loyal Chicago Bears fan. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Wylezik, and Michael (Tammie) Wylezik, both of Rapid City; four daughters, Donna (Art Jr.) Prott of Aurora, CO, Margaret (Ken) Jones and Nancy (Clay) Cline, both of Rapid City and Rose Witt, of Rome, OR; a brother, Felix (Connie) Wylezik, of West Lawn, PA; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin daughters, Jane O'Daniel in 2010 and Janet Williams in 2011.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with Chaplain Herb Cleveland officiating. Burial, with military honors rendered by Ellsworth AFB Honor Guard, will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A Celebration of his Life will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 7, in the Rushmore Room of the Ramkota Inn.
